Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 26.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,312,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,658,000 after purchasing an additional 37,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 18.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.56. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.85 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

