Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,854 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PK. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

