Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $2,443,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $96.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.43 and a 1-year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.41.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

