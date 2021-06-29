Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post sales of $465.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.10 million to $482.31 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

Nabors Industries stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.82. 122,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.54. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.