Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post sales of $465.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $456.10 million to $482.31 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $535.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($20.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($20.10) by ($0.06). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.51% and a negative net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $461.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.08 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.90.

Nabors Industries stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.82. 122,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.54. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

