Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:MJWNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,300 shares, a growth of 5,471.8% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days.

Shares of MJWNF stock opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $12.57.

MJWNF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Naked Wines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 25th.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

