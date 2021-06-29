NAOS Finance Price Tops $0.49 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. NAOS Finance has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $950,496.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NAOS Finance has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00156200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.37 or 0.00170061 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,232.99 or 1.00409492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

