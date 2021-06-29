Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,604 Shares

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $306,152.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,080,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,662 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total value of $191,429.16.

On Monday, June 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 26,092 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,703,392.12.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,158 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $118,822.38.

On Friday, June 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,709 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $459,174.59.

On Friday, May 14th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $4,340,346.50.

On Monday, April 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $162,172.22.

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.38. 1,063,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,901. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.54 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.36.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

