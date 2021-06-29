Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $264,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Natera by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 116,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after buying an additional 19,184 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.36.

NTRA stock opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $127.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $334,826.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 466,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,571,343.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $162,172.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,991.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,989 shares of company stock worth $29,123,273 in the last 90 days. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

