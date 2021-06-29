National Bank Financial Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.89.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$8.58 and a twelve month high of C$14.60.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at C$2,473,575. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.