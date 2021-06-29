National Bank Financial Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.89.

TSE:TCN opened at C$14.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of C$8.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.60.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$124.71 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Tricon Residential will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$1,761,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,473,575. Insiders sold a total of 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029 in the last quarter.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

