National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,349,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,878 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Snap were worth $70,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Snap by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $66.22 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $73.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a PE ratio of -103.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,001,814 shares of company stock worth $247,191,628 in the last 90 days.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.