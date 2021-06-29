National Pension Service Sells 4,078 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 657,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,078 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $59,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 62,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 932,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,124 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 25,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.91. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

