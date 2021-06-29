National Pension Service Trims Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,798 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of MetLife worth $73,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MetLife by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

MET stock opened at $59.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.87. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.08 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. MetLife’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

