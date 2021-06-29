Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.38. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 25,252 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $256.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 8.39% of Natural Resource Partners worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

