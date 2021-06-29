NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:NWG traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,623. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

