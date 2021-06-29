Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31. 5,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,541,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,377.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 in the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

