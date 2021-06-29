NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $2.06

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 29th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00005757 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $847.60 million and approximately $50.63 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00033186 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00239114 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00035181 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,052.46 or 0.02940676 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,380,280 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

