Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSRGY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Nestlé stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.63. The company had a trading volume of 290,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Nestlé has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $128.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Nestlé by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nestlé by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

