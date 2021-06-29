NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.450-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.96 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.890-$0.970 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $83.09. 28,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69. NetApp has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

NTAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.74.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.