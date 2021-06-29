Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,789 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Sun Communities worth $25,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SUI opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $178.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

In other Sun Communities news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

