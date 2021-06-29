Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $27.02 Million Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,848 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $27,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,603,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 489,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $501,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.