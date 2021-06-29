Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,960 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Douglas Emmett worth $25,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,905,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 235,480 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,090,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,635,000 after buying an additional 81,445 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

DEI opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

