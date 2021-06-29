Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,600 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $24,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in National Grid by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in National Grid by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.32%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

