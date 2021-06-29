New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $39.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of NJR opened at $39.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,269,000 after purchasing an additional 135,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 214,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,286,000 after purchasing an additional 151,292 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.