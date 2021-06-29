New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.55.
Several research firms have weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.
In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NEWR traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $69.01. 2,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,730. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.86.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.
Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.