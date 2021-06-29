New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,587 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $208,835.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,513.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $344,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HMI Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,984,000 after purchasing an additional 605,965 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,215,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,413 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,838,000 after purchasing an additional 255,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,290 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEWR traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $69.01. 2,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,730. New Relic has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.86.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 39.09% and a negative net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

