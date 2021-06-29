New Street Research Begins Coverage on SEA (NYSE:SE)

New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Macquarie raised SEA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.46.

Shares of SE opened at $281.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of -78.31 and a beta of 1.31. SEA has a 1 year low of $101.61 and a 1 year high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SEA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in SEA by 2,875.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 2,404.4% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SEA by 22.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,282 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,970,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

