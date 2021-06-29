New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 24,800 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 364.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in McAfee were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $31,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,660,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,646,000. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $27.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

MCFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.