New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $543,000 Stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Research were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Research by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,018,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Research by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in National Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Research by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in National Research by 19.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 74,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of NRC opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $60.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 56,871 shares of company stock worth $2,812,843 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.