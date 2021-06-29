New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of WideOpenWest worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WideOpenWest by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,572,000 after acquiring an additional 167,924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WideOpenWest by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist upgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.08%. Equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

