New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,800 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $48.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market cap of $662.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.