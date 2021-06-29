New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $669,000 Position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $339,992.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at $51,464,522.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $241,189.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -21.44. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

