Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Update

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the May 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWA opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Newater Technology has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

