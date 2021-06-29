Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Down 2.9%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 118,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

NEXA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.24.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.55 and a beta of 1.67.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 191,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $4,726,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.