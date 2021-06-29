Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 45,735 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Model N were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N by 49.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Model N by 58.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Model N by 49.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Model N by 1,180.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Model N alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $45,796.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,517,246.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $161,880.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $35.74. 377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.25. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.