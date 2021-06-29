Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.73.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $210.23. The stock had a trading volume of 219 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $109.99 and a 1-year high of $226.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

