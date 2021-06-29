Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Morningstar worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.12. 85,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,076. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.19 and a 12-month high of $270.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.97.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

In other news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,148.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $4,098,856.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,058,766.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,696 shares of company stock worth $48,165,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

