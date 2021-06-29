Nicholas Company Inc. Has $16.43 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $16,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hologic by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

HOLX traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,924. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

