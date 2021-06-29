Nicholas Company Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,055 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of EVERTEC worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 30.3% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 211,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,883,000 after buying an additional 49,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVERTEC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,060. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.83. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

