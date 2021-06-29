Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 10,900 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 18.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,050 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $15,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,698 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $379.00. 2,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,139. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.14. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total value of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.09, for a total value of $3,937,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 855,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,535,323.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

