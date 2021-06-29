Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $11,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 76.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 64.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth approximately $7,429,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNS traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $81.50. The stock had a trading volume of 98,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $82.41.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

