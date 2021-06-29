Nicholas Company Inc. Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $12,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,452,764,000 after purchasing an additional 155,814 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $257,179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.57. 909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,273. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.00.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

