Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,066 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Splunk by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock worth $149,155,000 after buying an additional 321,388 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Splunk by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $927,281.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.68.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $144.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $110.28 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

