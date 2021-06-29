Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $4.66 Million Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 403.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61,343 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.09% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.41.

DSGX opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29 and a beta of 1.09. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $69.65.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

