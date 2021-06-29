Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $833,000 in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,202 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,981,819 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $947,081,000 after purchasing an additional 128,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $224,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,911,863 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $202,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,876,124 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $120,468,000 after purchasing an additional 155,916 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR stock opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

