Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 57,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,057,573.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,801,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FHN. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

