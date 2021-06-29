Nicholas Investment Partners LP Purchases Shares of 63,530 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 63,530 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,649,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $403,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,373,894 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $320,284,000 after acquiring an additional 757,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $314,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,211 shares during the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $51.37 on Tuesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.44.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 64.84%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.