Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.17% of Golden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,414,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 55,872 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $538,509.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDEN. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.92.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

