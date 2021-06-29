Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 113,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,816,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $13,776,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 371.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 714,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 562,704 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,367,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at about $8,847,000. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIND opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 15,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $245,694.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,130,891 shares in the company, valued at $18,196,036.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dolf A. Berle purchased 21,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $361,988.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,988.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,985 shares of company stock worth $2,097,952. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

