nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

LASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

LASR opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -69.38 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

