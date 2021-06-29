Noir Tops 1-Day Volume of $742.00 (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 29th. Noir has a total market capitalization of $434,556.89 and $742.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00033368 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00238776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00036471 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,522,245 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

